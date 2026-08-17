Fugitive wanted for 2015 murder in Lawrence bar caught after more than a decade on the run

A fugitive wanted for over a decade for a deadly shooting in a Lawrence bar has been taken into custody.

Yssael Lantigua Alecon was wanted for the 2015 murder of 21-year-old Joselo “Jose” Campusano inside Bali’s restaurant.

Surveillance video captured Lantigua Alecon running out of the restaurant with all of the other customers right after the shooting. Later that night, an officer allegedly saw him speeding away in his sister’s SUV.

Alecon has been on the state’s Most Wanted List since 2016.

Massachusetts tate police and U.S. Marshals helped take Alecon into custody in Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

BREAKING: One of @MassStatePolice Most Wanted Fugitives CAUGHT in PA after 11 years on run! YSSAEL LANTIGUA ALECON wanted for 2015 Lawrence, MA murder arrested in Hazelton, PA. MSP VFAS @USMarshalsHQ work together to make arrest @boston25 #truecrime pic.twitter.com/WEMfBySWgu — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

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