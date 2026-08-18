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Recall alert: Outshine Fruit Bars recalled for potential glass contamination

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Outshine Fruit Bars box
Recall alert Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream has recalled some Outshine Fruit Bars due to potential glass contamination. (Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream/PR Newswire)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream announced the recall of Outshine Fruit Bars. The frozen treat may be contaminated with glass.

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The company said in a news release that it has recalled a limited number of strawberry, watermelon, grape, tangerine, and black cherry fruit bars. They came in a box of six.

Click here or see below for the batch codes and best-by dates of the recalled products.

Only the products listed are being recalled.

No illnesses have been reported, the company said.

If you have the recalled fruit bars, either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

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