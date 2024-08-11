One hospitalized, seriously injured after stabbing in East Boston

BOSTON — One person is seriously injured after a stabbing in East Boston.

Police say officers responded to the area of 246 Border Street around 9:41 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police also located a crime scene in the rear of the building.

No arrests have been made and the stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

