One hospitalized, seriously injured after stabbing in East Boston

BOSTON — One person is seriously injured after a stabbing in East Boston.
Police say officers responded to the area of 246 Border Street around 9:41 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person stabbed.
Upon arrival, police found a victim with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police also located a crime scene in the rear of the building.
No arrests have been made and the stabbing is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
