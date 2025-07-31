One hospitalized, one in custody after stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — A person was rushed to the hospital following a violent incident in Dorchester late Wednesday night.

Boston Police say they responded to a stabbing in the area of 58 Wheatland Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say they have one suspect in custody at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

