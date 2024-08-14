One hospitalized, dozens displaced after 6-alarm fire breaks out at apartment building in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Dozens of people are displaced after a 6-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Chelsea.

According to Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri, a call came in for a fire around 12:30 this morning. Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire in the rear of the building.

Arriving crews tried to get as many people out as possible but not everyone is accounted for.

Quatieri says the fire is under control and firefighters are chasing hot spots.

BREAKING: 6-alarm fire in Chelsea this morning. Several dozens appear to be displaced at the moment. Waiting to hear from Chelsea Fire. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/BMCeSCc3N0 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 14, 2024

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were reported hurt.

Displaced residents from this building have all been brought to the Collaborative Shelter on Sixth Street and they will work with them to get temporary shelter.

People at the shelter are working to identify residents and make sure everyone is accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

