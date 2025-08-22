One hospitalized after stabbing at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Police are investigating a stabbing at Logan Airport on Friday morning.
Troopers responded to Logan Airport for the reported stabbing and found one person suffering from stab wounds, a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.
The victim was taken to a nearby Boston hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
An arrest has not been announced.
The incident is being investigated by state police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
