One hospitalized after stabbing at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Police are investigating a stabbing at Logan Airport on Friday morning.

Troopers responded to Logan Airport for the reported stabbing and found one person suffering from stab wounds, a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The victim was taken to a nearby Boston hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

An arrest has not been announced.

The incident is being investigated by state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

