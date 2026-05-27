‘One of the hardest jobs’: Marlborough school bus drivers strike after contract talks stall

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Marlborough bus drivers are on strike as of Wednesday morning after they said they couldn’t reach a new contract with NRT Bus.

Members of Teamsters Union Local 170 started the strike at 5 a.m.

They said 45 bus drivers are off the job until a new contract is negotiated.

“These drivers have been driving in Marlborough for a long time, and they have a lot of support from the families and children that they transport. These guys have one of the hardest jobs out there. They transport some of the most precious cargo, other people’s children,” said Local 170 Business Agent Jim Marks.

Marks said the contract expired May 24.

“I reached out on Monday. I reached out again yesterday to see if we could have a dialogue, but they just downright refused. They walked away from the table on Friday and said they were pretty much done,” he said.

NRT Buss said in a statement that they’ve been negotiating in good faith for over two months and added that their latest offer reflects what they can responsibly sustain while providing fair raises and maintaining strong benefits.

The union said they’ve reached an agreement on wages but are still working on healthcare benefits and retirement.

Senior Vice President of Operations for NRT Bus Scott Sheridan said, in part, “Despite reaching a tentative agreement this weekend, the union reversed course and decided to go on strike. We are deeply disappointed in their decision, which unfairly creates uncertainty for our students, families, and the school district.”

The Marlborough School Board met Tuesday night.

School business manager Mohammed Siddiqui addressed the possible strike and said preparations were in place should it begin.

“Over the past week or so, we’ve been planning and making sure that NRT has a comprehensive plan in place. The event of a work stoppage, making sure the coverage drivers and staff are ready to step in if needed,” said Siddiqui.

He added that he remained hopeful that an agreement and resolution would be reached soon.

School Superintendent Jason DeFalco said Wednesday morning, “There are no delays nor changes in procedures. All is running as normally scheduled.”

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