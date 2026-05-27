School bus drivers, monitors go on strike in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — School bus drivers and monitors for the City of Marlborough and Advance Math Science Academy have gone on strike.

Teamsters Local 170 notified the School District in Marlborough that as of Wednesday morning, NRT Bus is officially on Strike.

Local 170 represents the school bus drivers and monitors working for NRT Bus, which holds the contract for school bus services in the City of Marlborough and the Advanced Math Science Academy.

“Currently, NRT bus has given the Teamsters a last and final that falls far short of what is needed to ensure these employees have access to affordable healthcare,” the Union said in a statement.

The union also said that they understand this could be a “temporary inconvenience” for residents and families until an agreement is reached.

“We are hopeful NRT and the Teamsters will come to a speedy agreement. In the meantime, we are working to ensure there are minimal disruptions to our students and families,” Jason DeFalco, Marlborough School Superintendent, said. “While they work out the details of their successor contract, our focus in Marlborough Public Schools remains steadfast on our students,” he added.

The union went on strike in 2023, that strike lasted 3 days.

45 employees are currently on strike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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