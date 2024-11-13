One firefighter injured after blaze at business in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. — One firefighter was injured after an overnight blaze at a business in Hyannis.

According to Hyannis Fire, crews responded to a business on Center Street around 12:27 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire on the second home in the rear of the building.

One firefighter had minor injuries, but there were no other injures to report.

According to Hyannis Fire, the fire took about two hours to get the fire under control and eight fire departments came to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group