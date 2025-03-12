One dead, two seriously injured following house fire in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a house fire in North Adams late Tuesday night.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, fire crews responded to a possible fire at 188 West Shaft Road just after 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a two-story, two-family home fully engulfed in flames.

Five residents were found outside the home, two of whom had sustained serious injuries. Firefighters were told that one person was unaccounted for. That individual was later found deceased inside the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure and determine the cause and manner of death.

“On behalf of the North Adams Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one and their home,” said Chief Lefebvre. “This is a terrible loss for them and our community.”

North Adams firefighters attacked the blaze with mutual aid from Clarksburg and Williamstown. It took about an hour and a half to knock down the bulk of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

