One dead, two men arrested in connection with overnight shooting on the North Shore

LYNN, Mass. — One man is dead and two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the North Shore late Thursday night.

Police responded to High Street in Lynn around 11:23 p.m. to find a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

The victim was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men, Brian Rivera, 36, and Michael Constabile, 35, were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Rivera is charged with murder while Constabile is charged with being an accessory after the fact, the DA’s office said.

At least two evidence markers could be seen on the ground behind yellow crime scene tape when Boston 25 News arrived at the scene.

Officers remained at the scene for a few hours.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

