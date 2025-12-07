One dead, two injured after fire in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — One person is dead, and two people were injured after a large fire in Middleborough.

The fire happened at a multi-story building on Ashley Lane.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and damage to a multi-story building.

The two individuals who were injured suffered minor injuries, according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by Middleborough Police, state police, and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office

More information on the incident is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

