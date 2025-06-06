One dead, three seriously injured in crash on Route 3 in Tyngsboro

Tyngsboro, Mass. — One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a crash that shut down a major roadway in the Merrimack Valley.

Multiple agencies responded to the serious crash on Route 3 North at mile marker 89 in Tyngsboro, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.

“Preliminary information indicates there is one victim fatally injured and three others with serious injuries,” an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The roadway was completely shut down due to the crash, according to Tyngsboro Police Chief Shaun Woods. The southbound side was reopened shortly before 3:45 p.m.

The northbound side remained closed as of 4:00 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, showering the roadway with debris.

“Police ask that the public continue to use an alternate route, if possible,” police said in a statement.

Tyngsborough Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

