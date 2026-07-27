One dead in serious car crash on I-195 in Westport

One person is dead after a serious car crash in Westport on Monday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 195 west, according to Mass. State Police.

One person was pronounced deceased.

MassDOT says I-95 west is closed at the Route 88 exit and traffic is expected to be impacted for hours.

All traffic westbound is currently being diverted off Exit 16.

MSP personnel from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), Crime Scene Services (CSSS) and SPDU Bristol are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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