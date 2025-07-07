One dead, another seriously injured after electrocution while working on Cape Cod home

HYANNIS, Mass. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an electrocution on Cape Cod.

The two people were working at a home on Hamden Circle in Hyannis Sunday afternoon when they came into contact with electrical wires, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

Both injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals. One victim, a 31-year-old man from Hyannis, was later pronounced deceased.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time‚" the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office says they believe it was a tragic accident but the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

