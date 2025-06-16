One dead after rollover crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — One person is dead after a rollover crash on I-95 in Attleboro on Sunday.

Attleboro firefighters responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-95 south just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews found an unconscious man trapped inside the car and had to use extrication tools to remove him from the vehicle.

The 69-year-old driver was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group