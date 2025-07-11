One dead after early morning crash near Boston’s Sumner Tunnel

BOSTON — One person is dead following a crash near the Sumner Tunnel in Boston early Friday morning.

Troopers with Massachusetts State Police responded to a serious crash where the Sumner meets I-93 North near Government Center around 3:30 a.m.

The driver, a man in his 70s, became trapped and had to be extracted from his car by first responders.

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

State police say they will not release the man’s identity until his family is notified.

