One Boston Day: Remembering the Boston Marathon bombing victims, survivors 13 years later

BOSTON — Each year on April 15, One Boston Day honors the resilience, generosity, and strength shown by the people of Boston—and by those around the world—in response to the tragedy that struck the city on April 15, 2013.

The City of Boston encourages residents to volunteer their time and participate in acts of kindness, reflecting the community spirit that emerged in the wake of the bombing.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place in the Back Bay at the site of the bombing to mark the solemn anniversary just after 10 a.m.

Later, at 2:49 p.m., bells will ring at the Old South Church, marking the moment when the first of two pressure-cooker bombs exploded on Boylston Street.

The second blast occurred just 12 seconds later.

The bombings injured hundreds and took the lives of Martin Richard, 8; Lingzi Lu, 23; and Krystle Campbell, 29. Days later, MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was ambushed and killed by the bombers while sitting in his cruiser in Cambridge.

Boston Police Officer Dennis “DJ” Simmonds died a year later from injuries sustained during the manhunt for the bombers.

The city is also hosting service projects throughout the week. For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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