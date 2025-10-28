Officials warn of ‘missed jury duty’ scam

DEDHAM, Mass. — At least two people fell victim to a scam claiming they owed money for missing jury duty, according to the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Both individuals reported the calls to the sheriff’s office on Monday.

A woman from Sharon entered the office with a Bitcoin kiosk receipt for $5,250, claiming she was instructed by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office to transfer the money due to missing jury duty, according to officials.

When the woman told the person she was speaking to, whom she believed to be from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office, that there was a sign on the kiosk warning of scams, she was told she would be detained for 10-12 days if she did not transfer the money, according to officials.

Later in the day a woman from Dedham also entered the sheriff’s office informing officers she transferred $1,450, and that she believe it may have been a scam. She too was told she had missed jury duty and would be detained if she didn’t make the transfer, according to the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers informed both women that they were victims of scams, and asked them to report the calls to the police.

Officials are now warning the public to be on the look out for these types of calls.

“The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office never makes calls like this, and neither do local police departments,” said the sheriff’s office.

If you receive one of these calls, you’re asked to hang up and report it to your local police department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group