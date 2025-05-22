Officials seeking owner of emaciated poodle found on the side of highway in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — MSPCA Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help finding the owner of an emaciated poodle they located on the side of the highway on Tuesday.

Willie, a young Poodle-mix, was brought to Nevins Farm in Methuen after being found on Route 495 in Lawrence, according to authorities.

“Willie was matted and emaciated when he was brought into the adoption center,” said MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Chris Schindler. “He was initially examined by a clinic veterinarian in Methuen, and it was immediately clear that he needed advanced treatment, so a staff member drove him to Angell [Animal Medical Center in Boston], where he’s been receiving around-the-clock care since.”

Willie’s prognosis was not immediately clear, but medical staff said he was severely dehydrated and appeared to have neurological problems.

Anyone with information about Willie or his owner is asked to contact the MSPCA Law Enforcement Department at (617) 522-6008 or (800) 628-5808, where information may be left anonymously.

