Officials say man killed his mother then took his own life in New Hampshire town

DOVER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General has released the cause of deaths for a mother and son who were found dead in Dover, New Hampshire.

78-year-old Eileen Shevelin and 57-year-old Thomas Wallace were both discovered deceased inside their home on Tuesday.

The medical examiner conducted autopsies today on both Eileen Shevelin and Thomas Wallace.

Eileen Shevelin’s cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation, and her manner of death was classified as a homicide. Thomas Wallace’s cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was classified as a suicide.

Based upon the information available, officials say it appears that between May 25 and May 26, Thomas Wallace asphyxiated his mother and then took his own life using a handgun while they were inside the home.

The New Hampshire Attorney General notes the family of the victim is asking for privacy at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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