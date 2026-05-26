Woman, son found dead in possible murder-suicide at New Hampshire home, AG says

DOVER, N.H. — A 78-year-old woman and her 57-year-old son were found dead Tuesday morning inside a New Hampshire home in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Dover Point Road in Dover around 9 a.m. found the bodies of Eileen Shevelin and Thomas Wallace, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Dover Police Chief David A. Terlemezian.

Shevelin was found dead in her bed, while Wallace appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head, Formella and Terlemezian said.

"Both residents were pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, detectives are investigating this event as a potential murder-suicide," authorities wrote in a statement.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Formella and Terlemezian noted that there is no known threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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