‘A big challenge’: France superstar Kylian Mbappe discusses matchup in Foxborough with Brazil

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Brazil and France will play against each other in a friendly soccer match Thursday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. On Thursday, the French team was in Foxborough training at the New England Revolution facility.

The French team is ranked third in the world according to the FIFA rankings. Brazil is fifth, so this is a battle of two of the favorites t win the World Cup this summer.

France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe spoke to media during a press conference. He said it was his and many of his teammates’ first time in Boston.

“We want to play good games to see a little bit of the atmosphere in this great city in Boston and afterward in Washington. For us, it’s an amazing opportunity to be here,” Mbappe said. “Not only about football but also for culture. For many of us it’s our first time here in Boston so we know nothing about Boston nothing about the city so it’s an opportunity as a person to learn a new culture a new city and new people.”

Mbappe took questions from media outlets from all over the world. There were so many reporters that the audio board ran of out plugs.

Les Blues are one of the best teams in the world, but they’re not overlooking Brazil.

“It’s important for us it’s always fun to play against the best country in the world. I always said Brazil is the biggest country of football and they have five stars on the jersey so that speaks for themself,” Mbappe said. “It’s going to be fun for us to play to have this level of quality on the pitch. There are many of the best players in the world tomorrow on the pitch and I think it’s fun for everybody in America to watch this type of game before the World Cup. That gives you the first idea of what we are going to do this summer. We hope we’re going to give them the best show.”

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi asked Mbappe about the crowd for Thursday. With a large Brazil population in the Boston area, Raimondi asked if he expected to feel like a true road game.

“I don’t want to lie I have absolutely no idea. I have no idea of what is going to be the atmosphere of tomorrow. That’s why it is good to come here now before the World Cup to have an idea of what we can have this summer. It’s going to be new for us because during the club World Cup with Madrid we didn’t come here in Boston cut ahead to it’s going to be new. I hope it’s going to be fun,” he said.

The French forward expects his team to play hard and try to win. These friendly matchups serve as a way for teams to finalize their rosters and lineups ahead of this summer’s World Cup. This tournament also has a unique opportunity to grow the game in a country like the United States, where soccer is not the most popular sport.

“To show it’s a wonderful sport and for American people to know us better and to know more about football and not call it soccer anymore,” Mbappe said with a laugh.

France and Brazil kickoff at Gillette Stadium Thursday afternoon at 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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