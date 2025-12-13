Officials make arrest in fatal shooting in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. — According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, officials have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Rockland that happened in November.

34-year-old Kevin Denis was arrested and taken into custody in Brockton.

At around 9:35 p.m. on November 11, Rockland Police received a 911 call for a report of gunshots in the area of 75 Deering Square.

Police found a 29 year-old male inside of a parked motor vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

He was later identified as Darnel Andre of Rockland.

As part of the investigation, detectives conducted interviews and individuals reported seeing a thin male dressed in dark clothing flee the scene.

The Massachusetts State Police enlisted the assistance of the MSP Airwing and a drone, and a ground and air search ensued.

Denis is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges in Hingham District Attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

