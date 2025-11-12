Officials identify man shot and killed in Rockland neighborhood, triggering large manhunt

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Officials have identified the man shot and killed in a Rockland neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 on Tuesday night, Rockland Police received a 911 call for a report of gunshots heard in the vicinity of 75 Deering Square.

Upon arrival, first responders located 29-year-old Darnel Andre, of Rockland, inside the parked motor vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Andre was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they interviewed people on the scene, and individuals reported seeing a thin male dressed in all black flee the scene.

Rockland Police, along with Hingham Police and Massachusetts State Police, searched all over—even using the state police airwing, drone, and K9s but have not located the suspect.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be targeted.

