Officials identify woman killed in daytime shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — Officials on Tuesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s deadly daylight shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 1855 Washington Street in the city’s Roxbury section just after 1 p.m. found an adult victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Marie Molea-Anthony, 61, of Boston, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, a Boston police spokesperson said Tuesday.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon, police say.

“The Boston Police Department Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” police said. “Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group