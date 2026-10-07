Officials identify Uxbridge teen ejected in crash

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office has identified the 15-year-old who was ejected in a crash Saturday.

Sophia Gardner, 15, of Uxbridge, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near 685 Chocolog Road. According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Three individuals were found at the scene.

Gardner was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

In a statement to students and parents Monday, Uxbridge High School Principal Dr. Michael Rubin said the school’s homecoming dance would be postponed until further notice.

“Today’s news has an effect on all of us, as we navigate the difficult circumstances of losing a student,” he said.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family, loved ones, and friends as they navigate this painful loss, and our community, as a school and town alike, will do its best to be cohesive and strong in its resolve.”

Support personnel and counselors have been on-site at the high school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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