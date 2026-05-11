Officials identify man killed in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON — Authorities have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting over the weekend in Mattapan.
30-year-old Michael Jacob of Randolph, Massachusetts was killed on Woolston Street around midnight on Sunday.
Officers received a call around 11:39 p.m. and found Jacob suffering from a gunshot wound outside a home.
The Boston police are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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