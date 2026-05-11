Officials identify man killed in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON — Authorities have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting over the weekend in Mattapan.

30-year-old Michael Jacob of Randolph, Massachusetts was killed on Woolston Street around midnight on Sunday.

Officers received a call around 11:39 p.m. and found Jacob suffering from a gunshot wound outside a home.

The Boston police are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group