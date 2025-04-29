Officials identify dump truck driver in critical condition following crash on I-93 in Canterbury, NH

CANTERBURY, N.H. — Officials in New Hampshire have identified the dump truck driver in critical condition after a crash on I-93 in Canterbury on Sunday.

On Sunday, around 5:20 p.m., State Troopers were dispatched to I-93 South near mile marker 47.4 in Canterbury for reports that a dump truck had gone off the left side of the highway before colliding with a tree.

Upon arrival, troopers found a group of good Samaritans trying to assist the driver, identified as Tyler Bragdon, 35, of Raymond but determined that because of the damage to the truck, was trapped.

Bragdon was eventually freed and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Initial investigation determined that the dump truck, a white 1996 International 4700 that was towing an industrial woodchipper, was headed southbound in the travel lane when, for reasons that remain under investigation, it crossed into the high-speed lane before going off the left side of the road and striking multiple trees in the median.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Griffin at Tyler.L.Griffin@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group