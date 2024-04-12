Officials announce steps being taken to keep runners, spectators safe during Boston Marathon

BOSTON — As runners prepare for Monday’s Boston Marathon, public safety officials already have their plans in place.

“When it comes to the Boston Marathon, we are one team with one mission,” Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Dawn Brantley said Friday.

Brantley said MEMA will coordinate efforts to ensure the safety of all runners and spectators on race day.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have planned for months and built upon past security plans. There will be an obvious increase of law enforcement on the course and a significant presence behind the scenes.

“The ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the possibility of an attack against Americans here at home since the start of the conflict we have seen calls of action from foreign terrorist organizations to attack the Middle East but our most immediate concern is homegrown violent extremists or lone actors,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Boston.

Cohen noted that there is no credible threat to the race.

New this year are four additional miles of barricades along popular spectator spots in Ashland, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Boston.

Last year, some spectators on Heartbreak Hill continued to go on the course. The B.A.A. is reminding everyone to stay off the course.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said spectators going around the barricades will not be tolerated.

“They will be removed from the course so as to not disrupt the race,” Cox said.

