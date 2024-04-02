BAA announces changes to Boston Marathon race course to ensure spectators don’t get out onto track

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association has announced changes to the Boston Marathon race course to ensure spectators don’t get out onto the track.

The changes include approximately four miles of new barricades spread out over various locations along the course this year, Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the B.A.A., said in a statement.

The 128th Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 15.

“Simply put, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) did not do a good job last year communicating the longstanding policy that we need a clear course – free of spectators or other disruptions – to assure our 30,000 participants have an unobstructed path for all 26.2 miles,” Fleming said. “By not clearly and consistently communicating that policy or creating clear delineation around where spectators can view the race, we did a disservice to all spectators and the police that we rely on to help maintain a clear course.”

“We have appreciated the opportunity to review these issues with all parties and take responsibility for our role,” he said. “We are making every effort to assure that the policies are clear in advance of this year’s race and that all can experience an enjoyable race day.”

“My message to the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council was focused on the important role they play and to acknowledge that omission in our message,” Fleming said. “On our clear course messaging: as I mentioned when we met, we recognize that we have not done a good job in communicating our spectator guidelines in the past so we are proactively sharing this message and information on our own channels and on those of our city and town partners this year to better inform as many people as we can before race day.”

To view the spectator guidelines, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group