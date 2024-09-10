Officials: 3 new human cases of West Nile Virus detected in Mass.

BOSTON — Public health officials announced three new human cases of West Nile Virus in the Bay State, bringing the yearly total to ten.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says a woman in her 60s was exposed in southern Bristol County, a man in his 60s was exposed in Suffolk County (a high risk area), and a second man in his 60s was exposed in Barnstable County.

As a result, health officials are raising the WNV risk levels in Barnstable, Mashpee, Sandwich, and Yarmouth in Barnstable County; and Acushnet, Dartmouth, and New Bedford in Bristol County, to “high.”

“West Nile virus does not always raise as much concern as EEE, but it remains a potentially very serious disease, especially for those over the age of 60 or with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, or an organ transplant,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD.

To date, there have been 302 WNV-positive mosquito samples detected in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties, according to authorities.

In 2023, only six human cases were detected in Massachusetts.

Health Commissioner Goldstein recommends the following steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label.

The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.

The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

“I encourage everyone to take measures to protect themselves: use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient when outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants, and be aware of peak mosquito hours,” Commissioner Goldstein said.

If an animal is suspected of having West Nile Virus or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617- 983-6800.

More information, including all West Nile Virus- and EEE-positive results can be found at this website or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

