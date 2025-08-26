Officers fatally shoot dog that mauled woman, attacked first responders in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Officers shot and killed a dog accused of mauling a woman and attacking first responders on Monday night.

According to Boston Police, a woman was being attacked by a dog in the area of 7 Howe Terrace.

Authorities say EMS couldn’t get close to help the victim because of the vicious animal.

Two responding service units tried distracting the dog, but investigators claim the dog turned and attacked them.

Both officers shot and fatally wounded the dog, according to police.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, although they are not considered to be life threatening.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group