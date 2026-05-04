Officer’s act of compassion helps end calm man in mental health crisis in Connecticut

GROTON, CT. — An officer in Groton, Connecticut helped de-escalate a mental health crisis involving a man who had climbed onto the Gold Star Bridge and was standing with one leg over its security barrier.

Authorities received the call around 4:48 p.m. on Sunday and responded.

Police engaged the man in conversation in an effort to build trust and encourage him to come down safely. During the dialogue, the man asked one of the officers if he would give him a hug.

The officer agreed on the condition that the man step down from the barrier. The man slowly complied, and once he was safely off the structure, the two shared an embrace.

Following the incident, the officer stayed with the man and accompanied him to a local hospital for further care. State police later arrived on scene and assumed control of the situation.

Officials emphasize that anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, or anyone witnessing someone in crisis, should call 911, 211, or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for immediate support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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