Route 110 closed after serious crash in Amesbury

AMESBURY, Mass. — Route 110 in Amesbury is closed in both directions at I-95 late Monday night as cleanup continues after a serious crash.

There was no immediate information on what caused the crash, but traffic is being detoured.

MassDOT warned drivers to find alternate routes.

“Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT said.

The lane closures are expected to be in place into Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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