‘Officers in abundance’ pledged for Boston’s First Night

Law enforcement officials will be stepping up their presence around Boston on Sunday for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We will have officers in abundance in and around the activities for First Night, for both day and evening,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a City Hall press conference Wednesday, as local officials detailed their plans to protect public safety during First Night Boston 2024.

Cox said there are no “credible threats” for First Night, which is run by Boston Celebrations, Inc. and managed by Conventures, Inc.

“If you see large parties or events that seem to be getting loud and boisterous and you’re concerned, please dial 911 -- that’s very concerning to us,” Cox added. “We want to make sure that all our neighborhoods are safe. And as always, if you see something, please say something, regardless of whether you’re at First Night or in our neighborhoods.”

Boston Fire Marshal Patrick Ellis said extra staff will be on duty to inspect bars, nightclubs and other venues holding New Year’s Eve celebrations to ensure they’re not overcrowded and posing blocked exit problems.

Mayor Michelle Wu said more than 13 hours of family-friendly activities and programs are on the First Night schedule. Some of the festivities are relocating from Copley Square this year to the revamped City Hall Plaza for the first time, Wu said.

Other performances and programming will be held inside City Hall, she said. Ice sculptures, featuring “iconic Boston landmarks,” will be on display throughout Sunday, according to the First Night website.

“We all know that public safety begins with each one of us,” Wu said. “So we want to remind everyone that using, selling and having fireworks is not only illegal but dangerous -- and not to consume alcohol or other substances in public spaces or prohibited private spaces.”

Cox urged attendees to not consume marijuana in public, and to not bring or fly drones in the area.

Free events kick off at 11 a.m., according to First Night Boston’s schedule. A Frog Pond figure skating show is slated for 6 p.m., as well as a parade that will start at City Hall and make its way to Boston Common.

Fireworks are planned for 7 p.m. over Boston Common and at midnight over Boston Harbor.

“Please, you know, let the professionals do the firework shows,” Ellis said. “Our most vulnerable residents of the city are sometimes the children. When the children see some of the adults that they know blasting fireworks off, they think it’s OK for them to do it. This last Independence Day prior, we had a life-altering consequence for a child that picked up an unexploded firework.”

Wu encouraged New Year’s Eve revelers to use public transit rather than driving. The MBTA will be free on all modes, including bus and subways, after 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be additional transit police on the MBTA system, said MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green.

“Currently there are no known threats, credible or otherwise, that will suggest that the MBTA or this event are targets,” Green said. “However, we will remain in close contact with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners throughout the day and night.”

