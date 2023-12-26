First Night Boston 2024: Everything you need to know about the New Year’s Eve celebration

BOSTON — Boston’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back to ring in 2024 in style.

Sunday, December 31st will mark the 49th year the city has hosted a First Night celebration. The 12-hour event kicks off at City Hall Plaza at noon and ends with a midnight fireworks show over the Boston Harbor.

Musical and dance performances start off the day and run through the first hours of the new year and includes activities for people of all ages.

FIREWORKS:

Fireworks will be displayed over Boston Common at 7 p.m. and Boston Inner Harbor at midnight.

PARKING:

First Night does not have specified event garages, however, the following are close by to City Hall: Center Plaza Garage, City Place Garage, Pi Alley Parking Garage, Dock Square Parking Garage, and Garage at Post Office Square. Boston Common parking can be found at Boston Common Garage. Street parking is available on some streets, but extremely limited. If parking on area streets, please obey area signs as several parking bans and restrictions will be in place.

ICE SCULPTURES:

The ice sculptures will be located at City Hall, Boston Common, and possible other locations. Ranging in size and style, the sculptures will be in place by the afternoon of December 31 (exact timing will vary depending on the weather) and illuminated at night.

SCHEDULE OF PERFORMERS AND EVENTS:

City Hall Plaza

Sweet Harmony, 11:11 a.m. - 11:51 a.m.

Ava & Cam, 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Boston Music Project, 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tristan & Delaney, 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

LIZJE, 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Sons Of Levin, 7:20 p.m. - 8 p.m.

LaQuandra Seymore, 8:10 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Guess Method, 8:50 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Nancia, 9:50 p.m. - 10:10 p.m.

Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy, 10:30 p.m. - 11:10 p.m.

Sammy Adams, 11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Boston Harbor

Boston Harbor Fireworks, midnight

City Hall Pavilion

Boston Saxophone Quartet, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Lied To’s, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

City Hall

First Night Parade, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Boston Common

Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

City of Boston’s Family Fireworks, 7 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist - The Mother Church Extension

How Do You See the World? Experience + Mapparium, 11 a.m.

Organ Concert, 2 p.m

Improv Asylum

Improv Show, 2 p.m.

Improv Show, 3 p.m.

Improv Show, 4 p.m.

Old South Church

Pipes and Pops Concert, 7 p.m.

Rose Kennedy Greenway

Greenway Carousel, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Offering free carousel rides.

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information about First Night Boston 2024, visit the link here.

