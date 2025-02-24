Officer struck by car while working traffic detail outside Brookline school, police say

BROOKLINE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a police officer was struck by a car while working a traffic detail outside of a private school in Brookline on Monday morning, officials said.

The officer was working the detail in front of the Dexter Southfield School at 20 Newton Street when he was struck around 7:30 a.m., according to the Brookline Police Department.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital to be treated for a head laceration.

0 of 8 Brookline officer struck Brookline officer struck Brookline officer struck Brookline officer struck Brookline officer struck Brookline officer struck Brookline officer struck

Video from the scene showed a Subaru sedan with a cracked windshield stopped outside the school.

There were no additional details on what led up to the crash.

The police department’s traffic unit is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group