Officer-involved shooting in NH city leaves man with life-threatening injuries, AG says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire’s largest city left a man with life-threatening injuries on Friday morning, authorities said.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said his office is responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Bridge and Beech streets in Manchester.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to an area hospital. Manchester police described his injuries as “serious and life-threatening.”

Several roads, including Bridge and Beech streets, have been closed to the public. A photo from the scene showed several police officers and emergency vehicles blocking off the area.

“Please stay out of the area as police work,” Manchester police said in a social media post.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

