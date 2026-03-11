Off-duty nurse saves utility worker after serious electric shock in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — An off-duty nurse jumped to help a utility worker after he suffered a severe electric shock in Revere on February 28.

Krystina Lee and her three children were waiting for a shuttle to the airport at Park N Boston when they witnessed the shock.

“We heard a big boom and my two youngest saw everything, but at the boom, I turned around and saw the sparkles and like a lot of lightning happening a lot of big noises,” said Lee.

That worker was hanging from his harness when Lee jumped to help.

“Saw a little snow pile and a tree that was kind of overlaying over the fence, kind of gave me a little bit of a way to grab myself up,” said Lee.

Lee had to climb over a barbed wire fence to get to the worker, but as a nurse, her instincts kicked in.

She was able to secure an AED from the victim’s coworkers and rendered aid.

“One of his coworkers, you know, gave me a knife so I had to rip the shirts apart kind of felt like Rambo in action with the knife, was able to clear off his chest,” said Lee.

Lee says the burns were severe from the electric shock, but luckily the man started to gain consciousness while she was with him.

“So he had a big exit wound here from the electricity on his shoulder, very big third degree burns, had a couple on his chest and forearms, but the back had a lot of burns as well,” said Lee.

“National Grid thanks Krystina and all the first responders who provided care and support. Safety is fundamental for National Grid, and the incident remains under investigation,” said a spokesperson for the utility company.

“I know his recovery could be very long, so all of my prayers to him and his family on this recovery road,” said Lee.

Lee lives in Montreal, but she was leaving her car at the Park N Boston lot in Revere before heading on vacation with her children.

After this incident, Revere Police gave them a ride to the airport, so they were still able to make it to their cruise.

