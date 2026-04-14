Off-duty Massachusetts firefighter helps evacuate two residents after NH home catches fire

ATKINSON, NH — An off-duty firefighter from Massachusetts is being credited for helping evacuate two people who were unaware their house was on fire early Tuesday morning in New Hampshire.

The off-duty Massachusetts firefighter called Atkinson firefighters just after 8:30 a.m. after noticing a fire had begun in the Wood Drive home.

The firefighter quickly ushered the two residents out of the home and used a fire extinguisher to help contain the flames.

When Atkinson firefighters arrived, they found that the fire, which had begun on the outside of the home, had partially spread inside.

Firefighters, with the help of the Plaistow Fire Department, quickly extinguished the fire.

The Atkinson Fire Department also took the time to thank the off-duty firefighter who assisted.

“His swift actions directly limited the spread of the fire and ensured both residents were able to evacuate safely,” the Atkinson Fire Department said.

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