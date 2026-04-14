Man charged in OUI crash that killed two men in Brockton released on low bail

BROCKTON, Mass. — The man charged in a horrific November crash in Brockton that killed two men faced a judge this morning.

32-year-old Mario Hernandez was allegedly drunk in the early morning hours of November 14, 2025, and is now facing motor vehicle homicide and drunk driving after two men ended up dead.

26-year-old Shane Spillane and 24-year-old Justin Pratt were killed when their car crashed into Hernandez’s box truck at the intersection of Centre and Quincy Streets.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was released on $5,000 bail and is required to attend a community justice support group and to maintain sobriety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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