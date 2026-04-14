Investigation underway after serious motorcycle crash in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a crash in Billerica left a person with serious injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Billerica police responded to the Rogers Street and Faulkner Street intersection for a report of a crash.

Police say a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The motorcycle driver, an adult male, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police say.

Police say drivers should expect Rogers and Faulkner streets to be closed in the area for several hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Billerica Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group