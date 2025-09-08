‘Obliterated’: NWS to survey damage from tornado in Massachusetts town

HOLDEN, Mass. — The National Weather Service will survey a trail of destruction in a central Massachusetts town on Monday after a radar-confirmed tornado tore through the area over the weekend.

The Saturday storm, which brought intense rain and high winds, uprooted large trees and left streets and yards across Holden littered with branches.

South Road, Willow Brook Road, and Bailey Road were among the hardest-hit areas, with trees narrowly missing homes.

Peter Lukes, the Town Manager of Holden, said his neighborhood lost several large trees.

“It was pretty amazing, I mean, we were in my home and we lost about five trees that were at least 60 feet tall, and so as it was happening, we were just kind of watching it and closed the drapes really quickly and went towards the basement,” Lukes recalled. “It went right through our backyard.”

Matthew Wait, who lives near Bailey Road, said the storm launched lawn chairs off his back deck.

“I looked out on the back deck, and we had four lawn chairs on there, and two of them are completely gone, and the other one is obliterated in our driveway,” Wait said.

Homeowner Phylis Lorrain said she took cover when she heard there was a tornado warning in the area.

“My phone went off for the alarm, so as I headed from my backroom to go to my cellar, I could see the branches falling right in front of my window,” Lorrain explained.

While the NWS on Sunday said there was a radar-confirmed tornado in Holden, additional details need to be gathered on Monday, including path length, path width, and assigning an EF rating.

“We want to make sure we take the time to assess all of the storm damage to come up with the best conclusion possible,” the NWS said in a post on X.

Berlin and other Worcester County communities were hit hard by the storm, experiencing similar destruction.

There were no reported injuries.

Damage like this on South Road in Holden is what we can expect the NWS to survey today.

