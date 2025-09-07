‘We’re seeing a lot of tree damage’: Cleanup begins after reported tornado in Holden

HOLDEN, Mass. — People are cleaning up the mess left behind from Saturday’s reported tornado in Holden.

The aftermath of the storm was hard to miss Sunday morning in areas near Bailey Road and Willow Brook Road.

Town Manager Peter Lukes said crews worked to clear uprooted trees and restore power to homes throughout the night.

“We had our fire crews out, they were on my street trying to do wellness checks on everyone who had homes that were damaged,” said Lukes.

Lukes said no one was injured in the storm.

“We’re seeing a lot of tree damage,” he explained. “I mean giant trees uprooted right out of the ground and some of them are still resting on people’s homes, across their driveways.”

During Saturday’s storm, high winds and intense rain tore through parts of Worcester County.

“I looked out on the back deck, and we had four lawn chairs on there, and two of them are completely gone, and the other one is obliterated in our driveway,” said Matthew Wait, who lives near Bailey Road.

Homeowner Phylis Lorrain said she took cover when she heard there was a tornado warning in the area.

“My phone went off for the alarm, so as I headed from my backroom to go to my cellar, I could see the branches falling right in front of my window,” explained Lorrain.

The National Weather Service will still have to survey the damage to confirm the details of this likely tornado.

There was a radar confirmed tornado in Holden but we need to conduct the survey in order to determine path length, path width, and assign the EF rating (and assess other damage). We appreciate everyone's patience and will provide updates tomorrow. (2/2) — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 7, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group