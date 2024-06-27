NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in North Attleboro and Rhode Island

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern New England Wednesday night, carving a path through Rhode Island and into Massachusetts.

The EF-1 tornado first touched down in Lincoln, Rhode Island around 11:23 p.m. moving north through Cumberland before crossing the border and dissipating in North Attleboro, the NWS survey team said Thursday afternoon.

The tornado blew around 100 miles per hour at points as it traveled 4.3 miles. The tornado’s maximum width reached a maximum width of 100 yards.

Drone video shows a path of fallen trees lying across some rooftops in the area.

Wednesday’s tornado was the third time a twister had hit the town of North Attleboro in the past 10 months.

A, EF-1 tornado blew through town in August 2023 before an EF-0 storm hit the Bristol County community in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

