Numerous fire departments extinguish two-alarm blaze at Hopkinton commercial building

HOPKINTON, Mass — A two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building in Hopkinton on Sunday afternoon, prompting a response from the Hopkinton Fire Department and multiple mutual aid partners.

The fire was reported at 8-18 Avenue E around 3:49 p.m. on Sunday following an automatic fire alarm activation.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke emanating from the building and an active fire on the first floor, particularly in one of the laboratories at Electric Battery.

“Thanks to the quick work of our crews, along with significant mutual aid support, we were able to bring the fire under control,” said Chief Gary Daugherty Jr. of the Hopkinton Fire Department.

The fire required a working fire assignment, which brought in assistance from several neighboring fire departments, including Westborough, Ashland, Southborough, Upton, Bellingham, Hopedale, Milford, and Framingham. Medway provided station coverage.

A second alarm was transmitted at about 4:34 p.m. as firefighters worked to control the blaze. They discovered heavy fire in a room on the first floor, where lithium-ion batteries were believed to be present.

Despite the extensive damage caused by the fire, including water damage in the basement, no injuries were reported.

The Hopkinton Police Department, building inspector, wiring inspector, and a building representative were on scene to assist, along with Eversource, which provided utility support.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Hopkinton Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

