NTSB releases new information, interviews from 2024 Green Line derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released new documents and information in last year’s Green Line train derailment that injured some passengers.

An estimated 50 passengers were on the train when it jumped the tracks on October 1, 2024, as it approached the Lechmere station in Cambridge. Seven passengers sustained minor injuries.

According to newly published NTSB interviews, the train’s driver was aware of the 10 mph speed limit on that specific stretch of track, but could not recall her actual speed at the time of the incident. Investigators said the train was traveling 36 mph at the time of the crash.

“I went into regular speed out of the station and the next thing I know, I was derailing,” Daisha Fauntleroy told investigators in her interview.

She noted the speed limit drops very quickly at the derailment location, which may have contributed to the incident.

“Right where Lechmere is, I honestly don’t think it’s enough time to go from 30 to 10,” Fauntleroy said.

Investigators determined the train passed a stop signal and crossed a track-switch as the switch was in motion. It caused the train’s leading card to continue straight while the trailing cars diverged to another track. The NTSB’s findings highlight potential issues with speed limit and signal compliance on the Green Line.

As the investigation continues, the NTSB aims to address the factors that led to the derailment and improve safety measures on the Green Line. It says future aspects of the investigation will focus on speed compliance, as well as internal and external oversight.

