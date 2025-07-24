Now entering Dunkin’, Massachusetts? Town changes name to celebrate return of beloved chain

STOW, Mass. — Residents of one Massachusetts town were only seeing shades of orange and pink on Thursday.

The Middlesex County town of Stow changed its name to Dunkin’ for the day in celebration of the chain’s return after being deprived of New England’s beloved brand for years.

No longer a “Dunkin’ Desert," scores of people lined up for a chance to score 100 days of free coffee at 108 Great Road, the home of Stow’s new coffee and fast food restaurant.

This all comes after Stow quickly went viral in 2022 when both of the town’s previous Dunkin’ locations closed within 30 days of each other.

Mark and Megan Pesce, who operate multiple Dunkin’ franchises throughout the Greater Boston area, fortunately caught wind of the news and moved swiftly to bring iced drinks, sweet treats, and breakfast sandwiches back to town.

The Pesces purchased the site of the long-closed Beef ‘N Ale restaurant on the Lower Village Common in August 2024, and now the rest is history.

“When the story did come out, I had friends from the Massachusetts area who moved to California, and from all the way there they let us know they were praying for us,” Stow Select Board Member Dan Peterson said, drawing laughter from the audience. “I guess our prayers have been answered.”

As part of Thursday’s festivities, the couple presented a $5,000 check to the Stow Food Pantry in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. State Representative Kate Hogan and Senator James Eldridge were also on hand.

The “Entering Stow” sign was also changed to “Entering Dunkin.”

