Nova Scotia reveals this Christmas season’s ‘Tree for Boston’

BOSTON — With Christmas a little more than a month away, Boston is gearing up for the delivery of its Christmas tree.

The Nova Scotia Government announced a 45-foot white spruce is being donated to be this year’s “Tree for Boston”

The tree will come from the Mattie Settlement in Antigonish County owned by Hugh and Liz Ryan.

The Canadian Province donates a tree every year as a thank-you for Boston’s assistance during the Halifax Explosion in 1917. Boston sent supplies and medical personnel within hours of the explosion.

I'm ready for the annual trek to @CityOfBoston for the tree lighting event on Dec. 5. I'm a white spruce tree from Mattie Settlement, Antigonish Co. donated by my owners, Hugh & Liz Ryan, as a thank you to Boston for sending help to N.S. following the Halifax Explosion in 1917. pic.twitter.com/BYIW2lpOyA — Tree for Boston (@TreeforBoston) November 12, 2024

“We have watched this tree grow from a young sapling to its present height for the last 30 years,” The Ryan family. “We are happy and proud to donate this tree to Boston as a heartfelt thank you for all the help received during a great hardship in Halifax,” they added.

A tree-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at 10:30 a.m. at 100 Mill Rd., Mattie Settlement.

The City of Boston will hold its tree-lighting ceremony on December 5 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

